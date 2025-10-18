Mumbai News: BEST Employees Receive ₹31,000 Diwali Bonus Credited Ahead Of Festival, Bringing Festive Cheer To 23,596 Staff

BEST Employees Receive ₹31,000 Diwali Bonus Credited Ahead Of Festival, Bringing Festive Cheer To 23,596 Staff | Photo: Representative Image

Mumbai: Bringing festive cheer ahead of Diwali, the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking has announced an ' Bonus 'of Rs 31,000 (Rupees Thirty-One Thousand Only) to each of its 23,596 officers and employees. The bonus amount was credited directly into their bank accounts on Friday, October 17, 2025 (Vasu Baras), much to the delight of the workforce.

Hike From Last Year’s Ex-Gratia Creates Buzz Among Employees

This year’s ex-gratia amount marks an increase compared to last year, and has created a wave of happiness among the employees. The timely credit of the Diwali bonus ahead of the festival has given employees the financial boost to make festive purchases on the occasion of Dhanteras.

Also Watch:

BEST Workers Union Welcomes Decision

BEST Workers Union office-bearers met with the newly appointed General Manager of BEST, Dr. Sonia Sethi recently, at the BEST Bhavan in Colaba. During the meeting, discussions were held regarding long-standing demands of the employees, including the Diwali ex-gratia. Dr. Sethi assured the union representatives that BEST employees would receive a Diwali bonus on par with their counterparts in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

.To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/