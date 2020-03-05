IIT Bombay among top 50 engineering schools across globe: QS World Ranking

The prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in Mumbai was listed among the top 50 engineering colleges across the globe, according to QS World University Rankings 2020.
IIT Bombay was ranked 44, while IIT Delhi has bagged the 47th rank. In 2019, IIT Bombay was at 53rd spot, while IIT Delhi was at the 61st position. This yea, five institutions from India have been ranked among the top 100, while in 2019, there were only three, IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi and IIT Madras. In 2020, IIT Kharagpur (IIT-KGP) is at 86th, IIT Madras (IITM) at 88 and IIT Kanpur (IITK) at 96, according to QS World University Rankings 2020.
On the other hand, The Jindal Global Law School (JGLS) of O.P. Jindal Global University in Sonipat, Haryana was ranked as No.1 law school in India. JGLS has been ranked in the 101-150 band among the world's top law schools according to QS World University Subject Rankings 2020 in law, while the National Law School of India University (NLSIU), Bengaluru has been ranked in the 151-200 band.
To produce the QS World University Rankings by subject area for this year, QS analysed over 22 million papers, producing close to 200 million citations. A total of 1,368 institutions have been ranked across 48 subjects in 5 broad categories across 159 locations.
(Inputs from PTI)
