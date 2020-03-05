IIT Bombay among top 50 engineering schools across globe: QS World Ranking

The prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in Mumbai was listed among the top 50 engineering colleges across the globe, according to QS World University Rankings 2020.

IIT Bombay was ranked 44, while IIT Delhi has bagged the 47th rank. In 2019, IIT Bombay was at 53rd spot, while IIT Delhi was at the 61st position. This yea, five institutions from India have been ranked among the top 100, while in 2019, there were only three, IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi and IIT Madras. In 2020, IIT Kharagpur (IIT-KGP) is at 86th, IIT Madras (IITM) at 88 and IIT Kanpur (IITK) at 96, according to QS World University Rankings 2020.