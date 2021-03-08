If COVID-19 cases don't reduce, Mumbai may witness partial lockdown: Guardian Minister Aslam Shaikh

If COVID-19 cases don't reduce in Mumbai, the administration will have to consider imposing a partial lockdown, said Guardian Minister Aslam Shaikh on Monday. His remarks comes in the wake of a huge surge in COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra.

Shaikh told TOI that the option of imposing a partial lockdown in Mumbai was discussed at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. He said that the CM expressed concern that active cases have gone back to the peak ranges seen in September last year.

The Guardian Minister said that the government will first try to control the infection by implementing measures like imposing fines for not wearing a mask or crowding at marriage halls and pubs. Institutional quarantine could be one option and increasing testing and speeding up vaccination programmes on a mass level could be other options. "Finally a partial lockdown could be imposed if cases continue to increase," Shaikh added.