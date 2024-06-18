 'If Caste Census Is Done Then It Will Be Of Great Benefit To OBCs Of Country,' Says NCP Minister Chhagan Bhujbal
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbai'If Caste Census Is Done Then It Will Be Of Great Benefit To OBCs Of Country,' Says NCP Minister Chhagan Bhujbal

'If Caste Census Is Done Then It Will Be Of Great Benefit To OBCs Of Country,' Says NCP Minister Chhagan Bhujbal

Bhujbal's demand for a caste census came days after NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar demanded it last week.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, June 18, 2024, 10:36 AM IST
article-image

Mumbai: Amid hectic political developments over Maratha and OBC quotas in Maharashtra, NCP minister, and Samata Parishad founder Chhagan Bhujbal on Monday made a strong case for conducting a caste census across India, saying that he will urge Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the same.

Chhagan Bhujbal On Caste Census

“If this census is done, it will be of great benefit to the OBCs of the country as they will get a huge amount of funds from the Centre,” he said after chairing the Samata Parishad meeting in Mumbai.

“Narendra Modi has become the Prime Minister of the country for the third time. Now we are going to make an appeal to him to get a caste census done. If it is done, it will shed light on various issues of OBCs. We will not only understand the population but also the situation of OBCs,” said Bhujbal.

Read Also
'BJP Also Faced Losses, Blaming Ajit Pawar Faction Not Justified': Maha Minister & NCP Leader...
article-image

The veteran OBC leader added that the funds would be available to OBCs also which currently are available only to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. Bhujbal's demand for a caste census came days after NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar demanded it last week.

Interestingly, the Congress, NCP, and NCP (SP) have strongly demanded a caste census while the BJP has yet to make it stand clear on this issue. The census of scheduled tribes and scheduled castes has been happening for the last 150 years and these sections have separate budgetary allocations for welfare schemes.

In December 2023, CM Eknath Shinde said that the government would take the decision after listening to the opinions of all sections of society.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

VIDEO: 23-Yr-Old Dies After Car Plunges Into 300-Ft Valley While Filming Reel In Sambhaji Nagar

VIDEO: 23-Yr-Old Dies After Car Plunges Into 300-Ft Valley While Filming Reel In Sambhaji Nagar

'If Caste Census Is Done Then It Will Be Of Great Benefit To OBCs Of Country,' Says NCP Minister...

'If Caste Census Is Done Then It Will Be Of Great Benefit To OBCs Of Country,' Says NCP Minister...

'Congress Would Corner State Govt On Crucial Issues Being Faced By Citizens During Upcoming Monsoon...

'Congress Would Corner State Govt On Crucial Issues Being Faced By Citizens During Upcoming Monsoon...

Maharashtra Set To Launch Revamped Health Scheme, Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojana, Offering...

Maharashtra Set To Launch Revamped Health Scheme, Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojana, Offering...

'Need Of The Hour': Bombay HC Urges Stricter Measures for Time-Wasting Complaints

'Need Of The Hour': Bombay HC Urges Stricter Measures for Time-Wasting Complaints