'If any harm come to our families...' Eknath Shinde in letter to CM Uddhav Thackeray after withdrawal of security

Rebel Shiv Sena MLA Eknath Shinde has written a letter to CM Uddhav Thackeray, Maharashtra Home Minister, and the state DGP regarding "Malicious withdrawal of security of family members of the 38 MLAs".

The government is responsible for protecting them and their families, he said in the letter.

“That we are current sitting MLAs, however, the security provided to us at our residence as well as to our family members as per the protocol has been illegally and unlawfully withdrawn, as an act of revenge. Needless to mention, this sinister move is another attempt to break our resolve and arm twist us to give into the demands of the MVA government comprising the NCP and INC goons,” Shinde said in the letter.

While responding to the letter, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said, "You are an MLA, so security has been provided to you. Your family members can't be provided with the same," Raut said.

