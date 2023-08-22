ICF Bags 'National Projects Excellence Award' For Vande Bharat Train Project

Vande Bharat trains | File Photos

Mumbai: Integral Coach Factory, Chennai, has received the prestigious “National Projects Excellence Award”, from the Indian Project Management Associates, a National Association for project professions. This award was received by ICF for its Vande Bharat Trainset project, India’s first semi high speed trainset.

4 Other Projects Were Selected Along With Vande Bharat

This award is given by the PMA for projects of National Excellence every year. There are four other projects that have been selected for the award along with Vande Bharat Train include the projects for India’s indigenous Aircraft Carrier INS Vikrant and the Chenab Rail Bridge.

This Award was presented to B.G. Mallya, General Manager, Integral Coach Factory, Chennai by the Chief Guest Dr. Vijay Kumar Saraswat, Member, NITI Aayog, in the Project Management Associates National Awards Ceremony held on 21st August 2023.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)