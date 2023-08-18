Western Railway Contemplates Second Vande Bharat Express On Mumbai-Ahmedabad Route To Meet Surging Demand

Vande Bharat | FPJ

In response to the remarkable success of the Mumbai-Gandhinagar Vande Bharat Express, Western Railway is now contemplating the introduction of an additional semi high-speed train on the bustling Mumbai-Ahmedabad route. Known as one of the country's busiest corridors, this route experiences substantial passenger demand, prompting railway officials to explore enhanced connectivity options.

The strategic significance of this route, coupled with the pressing need to cater to the high population density along the corridor, has prompted railway authorities to consider the feasibility of a second Vande Bharat Express. This initiative seeks to foster seamless travel between the two major economic hubs of the nation, accommodating both business and personal travelers.

According to a transport expert on average more than 30000 passengers daily travelling on this route including by road.

Currently nearly two dozens trains including few weekly and passing vai Ahemdabad running on this route. Most of trains are fully occupied

An official from Western Railway highlighted the overcrowded nature of existing trains on the route, such as the Mumbai Central Gandhinagar Vande Bharat Express, Shatabdi Express and various super-fast and express trains. Despite the initial concerns that the introduction of the Mumbai Vande Bharat Express might negatively impact the occupancy of the Shatabdi Express, it has been proven that these two trains cater to distinct clienteles.

The success of the Mumbai Vande Bharat Express has led to the realization that many passengers who previously traveled by road or air have opted for the convenience and efficiency of the high-speed train. This revelation has paved the way for the consideration of a second Vande Bharat Express to address the growing passenger demand.

Commuters who frequently traverse the Mumbai-Ahmedabad route have welcomed this prospective development, considering it a pressing need of the hour. The introduction of another Vande Bharat train on this route is viewed as a solution to the persistent challenge of securing confirmed tickets for travel. Despite the presence of numerous trains, hundreds of passengers are still compelled to undertake road journeys due to the scarcity of train tickets.

Residents like Kanti Lal Shah of Borivali and Mahesh Kevadia of Andheri have expressed their support for the idea, highlighting the high demand and waiting lists for both the Shatabdi and Vande Bharat Express. With this proposed addition, Western Railway aims to further bolster the connectivity between these key cities and provide a viable alternative for the ever-growing number of travelers along this route.

