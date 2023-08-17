Revamped Vande Bharat Train With Striking New Look Set For Rollout On August 19 From ICF Chennai

Vande Bharat train | FPJ

The new orange Vande Bharat trains are almost ready and scheduled for a rollout on August 19th from Intregral Coach Factory ( ICF) Chennai. This revamped eight car train boasts a striking orange exterior and boasts a host of innovative safety and technical enhancements.

Notable improvements include an increased seat reclining angle, superior seat cushions, enhanced accessibility to mobile charging points, extended footrests in Executive chair car class coaches, and deeper wash basins to prevent water splashes. Passengers will also enjoy improved toilet lighting, touch-sensitive reading lamps, and advanced roller blind fabric, further contributing to passenger comfort and safety.

Vande Bharat trains for special passengers

Moreover, the new Vande Bharat train has not forgotten about passengers with special needs. Wheelchair users will find the driving trailer coaches equipped with fixing points to secure wheelchairs, ensuring a more inclusive travel experience. The train is also equipped with an anti-climbing device for enhanced safety.

ICF Chennai has been on a production spree, with a remarkable tally of 2702 coaches, including the popular Vande Bharat models, being manufactured over the past year. And the momentum continues, with plans to create a staggering 3241 coaches in the near future, encompassing around 30 variants, including fresh iterations of the Vande Bharat Express.

Vande Metro

Keeping in step with changing commuter needs, ICF is introducing the Vande Metro, a new variant of the Vande Bharat series. Designed for short-distance intercity travel, the Vande Metro will feature double leaf doors, facilitating smoother boarding and disembarking for passengers.

Looking ahead, ICF is also catering to the demands of long-distance travelers by developing a sleeper version of the Vande Bharat. Passengers can look forward to improved interiors for a more restful journey.

Freight transport is not left behind, as ICF's innovation extends to the development of the Gati Shakti Train, designed for rapid transportation of commodities like E-commerce goods, fast-moving consumer goods, and perishables.

And addressing the unique needs of the Jammu & Kashmir region, ICF is diligently crafting Vande Bharat trains equipped with heating systems within the compartments and specialized water lines to prevent freezing. Commuters in this region can anticipate the rollout of these specialized trains in the upcoming year.

