BIG UPDATE! IAS Puja Khedkar's Training Put On Hold Amid Fake Certificate Row; Recalled To Academy In Mussoorie

Sourced

Controversial trainee IAS officer Puja Khedkar's training in Maharashtra was put on hold on Tuesday amid a row over her selection in the civil services exam.

The Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration in Mussoorie in a letter on July 16 stated that it has decided to place the District Training Program of Puja Dilip Khedkar on hold and has issued an immediate recall for further necessary action.

The letter from Nitin Gadre, Additional Chief Secretary (P) reads, "...LBSNAA, Mussoorie has decided to keep your District Training Program on hold and immediately recall you for further necessary action..."

Maharashtra: Trainee IAS officer Puja Khedkar relieved from District Training Program of State Government of Maharashtra.



The letter from Nitin Gadre, Additional Chief Secretary (P) reads, "...LBSNAA, Mussoorie has decided to keep your District Training Program on hold and… pic.twitter.com/IHXw8ZOhmw — ANI (@ANI) July 16, 2024

Khedkar is under the scanner for allegedly forging disability certificates to clear the Civil Services exams.

According to an official notice from the LBSNAA on Tuesday, Khedkar, currently serving as the Super Numerary Assistant Collector in Maharashtra’s Washim has been relieved from her training duties in the state. Khedkar has been instructed to report back to the Academy by July 23.

This latest development comes days after a controversy erupted over Khedkar's selection into the civil service, with allegations that she misused the disability and Other Backward Class (OBC) quotas to secure her position.

In addition to this, she has been accused of unauthorised use of a vehicle equipped with a beacon light and of demanding privileges such as a separate office, official vehicle, and staff, which are typically not granted to trainee officers.

In response to these allegations, the Centre has formed a single-member committee to verify her candidature.