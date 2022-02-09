'I was told to help topple MVA govt': Sanjay Raut writes to RS chairman; says ED has been harassing him and his family after he refused to oblige

Mumbai: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has made sensational claims in a letter addressed to Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu, saying that he was approached by “certain people” who asked him to assist in toppling the state government in Maharashtra so that the state could be pushed into mid-term elections. He asserted that the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government would complete its five-year term and he would remain unbowed and would continue to speak the truth. He claimed that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and other Central agencies were being used with the “oblique motive” of toppling democratically elected governments.

He said the letter was ‘just a trailer’ and vowed to expose how some ED personnel were allegedly running a ‘criminal syndicate for the BJP’.

Raut, whose close associate Pravin Raut was arrested last week by the ED in connection with a Rs 1,034 crore FSI scam, alleged that the agency has been harassing him and his family after he refused to help in toppling the Maharashtra government. He said that the ED and other investigating agency officials “have now been reduced to becoming puppets of their political masters” and added that the officials have even admitted that they have been “asked by their ‘bosses’ to ‘fix’ me”. He further claimed that he had been threatened with imprisonment if he refused to help in forcing a midterm election in the state.

Raut said Central agencies like the ED were “systematically targeting” Shiv Sena leaders, after the party formed the (MVA) government in Maharashtra with the NCP and Congress, severing ties with its old ally, the BJP. He requested Naidu to take note of the “abuse of power” and alleged harassment of Rajya Sabha members, and said the vice president should also speak up and take action in this connection. He put up a brave face, saying he was “not scared and will not bow down”, and would continue to speak the truth both inside and outside the House.

He accused the ED of threatening people who sold land to him and his family about 17 years ago and in 2012-13, forcing them (the sellers) into issuing statements against him. He said the decorators and other vendors roped in for his daughter’s wedding were also being “intimidated and threatened so as to extract statements” that they received Rs 50 lakh in cash from him.

He alleged that the ED and other agencies had unlawfully picked up 28 people in these connections so far. “I, with all due humility, wish to state that I am not scared, nor am I going to bow down, and I will continue to speak the truth, both in the House and outside,” he added.

He also alleged that a few people were issuing orders to the ED in Mumbai on whom to be summoned or tortured. “I appeal to BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis and he knows what I have got to say,” Raut added.

Without naming anyone, Raut also said that “you won’t be able to go to Nagpur if we take you on. The ED will pay the price for it and I am ready to pay any price whatsoever for the country and for the agency’s reputation,” he added.

BJP responds

Leader of the Opposition Devendra Fadnavis hit out saying “Sher kabhi geedadon se nahi darta (lions are not threatened by jackals). Every morning there is a new episode of entertainment! The lion is not afraid of threatening jackals,” he retorted.

“If Raut has any complaint against the investigating agencies he is free to go to the court. Why is he so restless? Why is he making wild allegations against the BJP and its leaders who are doing their job as the Opposition in Maharashtra?” he asked.

“It is evident that Raut is playing the victim card. He wants to divert attention and show he is being wronged. It is all public posturing. He is essentially an editor who knows how to make a headline. So, every morning he speaks something. It is just his way to remain in the headlines and the news.”

BJP MLA Amit Satam said that Raut’s role in the MVA was only that of a messenger, no more. “Mumbai is not your (Raut’s) private property or gifted to you by anyone. In the MVA government, your role is just that of a messenger, nothing more. You should be within your limits,” he said, adding that Raut was making such wild allegations only because the ED had arrested his close associate Pravin Raut and exposed his other partner, Sujit Patkar.

Published on: Wednesday, February 09, 2022, 11:36 PM IST