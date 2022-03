The income tax department is conducting searches at several places linked to Hiranandani Group in Mumbai, Chennai and Bangalore.

At present, searches are going on at 24 locations including a senior official's residence.

(This is a developing story)

Published on: Tuesday, March 22, 2022, 11:19 AM IST