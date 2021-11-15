'I am pained beyond words': PM Modi condoles Babasaheb Purandare's death

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed his condolence on the demise of notable historian, author and Padma Vibhushan awardee Balwant Moreshwar Purandare who was popularly known as Babasaheb Purandare.

Purandare, 99, passed away at Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital in Pune, Maharashtra around 5 am today.

In a series of tweets, the Prime Minister said that Babasaheb Purandare left a major void in the world of history and culture.

"I am pained beyond words. The demise of Shivshahir Babasaheb Purandare leaves a major void in the world of history and culture. It is thanks to him that the coming generations will get further connected to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. His other works will also be remembered," he said.

PM Modi further said that Babasaheb Purandare was witty, wise and had a rich knowledge of Indian history and he had interacted with him very closely over the years.

"Shivshahir Babasaheb Purandare was witty, wise and had a rich knowledge of Indian history. I had the honour of interacting with him very closely over the years. A few months back had addressed his centenary year programme," the Prime Minister wrote.

"Shivshahir Babasaheb Purandare will live on due to his extensive works. In this sad hour, my thoughts are with his family and countless admirers. Om Shanti," PM Modi said.

Notably, the Prime Minister had in August, attended a function to mark Baba Saheb Purandare entering the 100th year of his life.

PM Modi had said that Purandare's work reflects his unwavering devotion to Shivaji. "In his works, Shivaji Maharaj comes alive in our hearts. All of us will always be indebted to him for his sterling contribution of taking the life and history of Shivaji Maharaj to people," the Prime Minister had said.

He had also recalled Babasaheb Purandare's contributions from the Goa Mukti Sangram to the Dadar Nagar Haveli freedom struggle.

The Prime Minister had said that Babasaheb Purandare's life exemplifies the exalted notion of active and mentally alert life as expounded by India's sages.

He also noted the coincidence of his birth century falling in the 75th year of India's independence.

Babasaheb Purandare was honoured with Padma Vibhushan, the country's second-highest civilian award in 2019. The Maharashtra Government honoured him with Maharashtra Bhushan Award in 2015 and Madhya Pradesh Government has awarded him the Kalidas award.

Purandare was a celebrated author and historian and was known for his works on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

He wrote several books on Shivaji, his administration and the forts from the king's era. As a theatre enthusiast, Purandare had directed the theatrical extravaganza titled 'Jaanta Raja', based on Shivaji's life.

Born on July 29, 1922, Purandare is survived by two sons and a daughter. (

Published on: Monday, November 15, 2021, 09:56 AM IST