 'I Am Only CM In Maharashtra Who Doesn't Own A House In Mumbai': Devendra Fadnavis
With less than a week left for the Maharashtra assembly elections, all the political leaders have intensified their poll campaigns. In a BJP rally, Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis made an emotional appeal to the voters saying he is the only CM of Maharashtra who does not own a house in Mumbai and that he is a proud resident of Nagpur.

Rahul MUpdated: Monday, November 11, 2024, 02:42 PM IST
article-image
Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis | File

Nagpur: Addressing a public rally ahead of Maharashtra assembly elections, BJP leader and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis made an emotional appeal to the voters highlighting that despite been the Member of Legislative Assembly for 25 years, he does not own a house in Mumbai and is a proud Nagpurkar. Fadnavis is contesting from Nagpur South West, his hometown, where he is sitting MLA from 2009.

"I never thought for myself. I also did not start any businesses, educational institutions or medical colleges. For 25 years, I have worked only for society and did public works. I am glad to say that out of 20 Chief Ministers Maharashtra had, I am the only Chief Minister who does not own a house in Mumbai. I own house in Nagpur and I am a proud Nagpurkar," Fadnavis said in an election rally.

Marathi News channel ABP Majha posted the clip of Fadnavis' speech on its X handle.

Devendra Fadnavis was the CM of Maharashtra from 2014 to 2019 when the BJP - Shiv Sena (undivided) was in power, and was the second CM in Maharashtra to complete full term. When the Mahayuti formed its government in 2022, Shiv Sena's Eknath Shinde became the CM and Fadnavis took charge as his deputy. Fadnavis currently resides in his official residence 'Sagar Bhunglow' in Mumbai's Malabar Hill.

For the 2024 Maharashtra assembly elections, BJP fielded Fadnavis from Nagpur South West, his hometown, from where he three-term sitting MLA. The BJP this time is contesting with alliance partners Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar-led NCP.

With the elections less than a week away, all parties and political leaders have intensified their campaigning. With the campaign at last stages, the leaders are making emotional appeal to voters. With both Mahayuti and Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) releasing their election manifesto, several promises are made to public.

This will be the second direct fight between Mahayuti and MVA after 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

