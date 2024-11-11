 'Mahayuti Will Get More Than 175 Seats, Will Win Baramati With 1 Lakh Votes', Says Ajit Pawar; Campaigns For Maharashtra Elections Intensified
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbai'Mahayuti Will Get More Than 175 Seats, Will Win Baramati With 1 Lakh Votes', Says Ajit Pawar; Campaigns For Maharashtra Elections Intensified

'Mahayuti Will Get More Than 175 Seats, Will Win Baramati With 1 Lakh Votes', Says Ajit Pawar; Campaigns For Maharashtra Elections Intensified

Expressing confidence that Mahayuti will come back to power in Maharashtra, NCP chief and Dy CM Ajit Pawar said that the alliance will win more than 175 seats. The state has a total of 288 assembly seats for which voting will be held on Wednesday, November 20.

Devashri BhujbalUpdated: Monday, November 11, 2024, 12:20 PM IST
article-image
Ajit Pawar | File Image

Mumbai: With less than a week remaining for the Maharashtra assembly elections, political parties have intensified their campaigns. Expressing confidence that Mahayuti will come to power again in Maharashtra, NCP chief and Dy CM Ajit Pawar said that alliance will win more than 175 seats. There are total 288 assemblies in Maharashtra and a minimum 144 seats are required to form the government.

This will be the second direct face-off between Mahayuti and Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) after the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Ajit Pawar is facing direct contest with his nephew Yugendra Pawar from hometown and political bastion, Baramati. Speaking with ANI he said, "I will win from Baramati with more than 1 lakh votes." Notably, this is the second electoral fighting within the Pawar family. During 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Ajit Pawar's wife Sunetra unsuccessfully contested against sister-in-law and sitting MP Supriya Sule from Baramati.

Read Also
Maharashtra Elections 2024: 'BJP-led Mahayuti's Agenda Is To Disturb Communal Harmony', Says...
article-image

Widening Rift Within Mahayuti

FPJ Shorts
'Donald Trump Won't Abandon Taiwan Due To Its Semiconductor Prowess,' Says Deputy Foreign Minister Francois Wu
'Donald Trump Won't Abandon Taiwan Due To Its Semiconductor Prowess,' Says Deputy Foreign Minister Francois Wu
Ola Shares Recover From Record Low Amid Net Loss In Q2 FY25; Surging More Than 5% On NSE
Ola Shares Recover From Record Low Amid Net Loss In Q2 FY25; Surging More Than 5% On NSE
UP: 13-Year-Old Girl's Scalp Ripped Off After Hair Gets Entangled In Swing's Rod At Kannauj Fair; Terrifying Video Surfaces
UP: 13-Year-Old Girl's Scalp Ripped Off After Hair Gets Entangled In Swing's Rod At Kannauj Fair; Terrifying Video Surfaces
Dating A Tree? Influencer Films Herself Hugging, Kissing & Going On Long Rides With A Tree In YouTube Videos
Dating A Tree? Influencer Films Herself Hugging, Kissing & Going On Long Rides With A Tree In YouTube Videos

Although, NCP chief Ajit Pawar has expressed confidence of Mahayuti crossing the majority mark, the tensions within the Mahayuti are known. Despite BJP's resistance, Ajit Pawar not only fielded NCP leader Nawab Malik in the assembly polls but also campaigned for him in Mumbai's Mankhurd. The official Mahayuti candidate from Mankhurd is Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena's Suresh Patil.

In a recent TV interview, Ajit Pawar also voiced his disapproval of the BJP's slogan 'batenge toh katenge' stating that such divisive rhetoric would not resonate with voters in Maharashtra. The slogan was first used by UP CM Yogi Adityanath in one of his speeches.

Read Also
Mumbai: RSS Launches Massive Campaign To Ensure Hindu Voters' Turnout For Maharashtra Assembly...
article-image

Meanwhile, after Dy CM Ajit Pawar, CM Eknath Shinde has also been 'downsized' by the BJP in its election campaign posters. Recently, several BJP assembly poll posters were seen featuring Eknath Shinde's passport-size photo, although the party claims they are contesting the election under his leadership.

Previously, some posters had gone viral for Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's photo being missing from them. 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Mahayuti Will Get More Than 175 Seats, Will Win Baramati With 1 Lakh Votes', Says Ajit Pawar;...

'Mahayuti Will Get More Than 175 Seats, Will Win Baramati With 1 Lakh Votes', Says Ajit Pawar;...

'Looked Very Unlocal Train': Mumbaikars React As Smriti Irani Travels In Almost Empty Mumbai Local...

'Looked Very Unlocal Train': Mumbaikars React As Smriti Irani Travels In Almost Empty Mumbai Local...

Maharashtra Elections 2024: 'BJP-led Mahayuti's Agenda Is To Disturb Communal Harmony', Says...

Maharashtra Elections 2024: 'BJP-led Mahayuti's Agenda Is To Disturb Communal Harmony', Says...

Mumbai: RSS Launches Massive Campaign To Ensure Hindu Voters' Turnout For Maharashtra Assembly...

Mumbai: RSS Launches Massive Campaign To Ensure Hindu Voters' Turnout For Maharashtra Assembly...

'Sheer Stupidity': Elderly Man Tries Stopping Automated Doors Of Mumbai AC Local With Bare Hands;...

'Sheer Stupidity': Elderly Man Tries Stopping Automated Doors Of Mumbai AC Local With Bare Hands;...