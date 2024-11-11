Maharashtra Elections 2024: 'BJP-led Mahayuti's Agenda Is To Disturb Communal Harmony', Says Congress' Jairam Ramesh

Congress General Secretary in charge of Communications, Jairam Ramesh (L) & PM Modi (R) | File Pics

Mumbai: With less than a week remaining for the Maharashtra assembly elections, the political parties have intensified their campaigning. In a scathing attack over the Mahayuti, Congress' General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said that the BJP-led Mahayuti's only agenda in the election campaign is to disturb communal harmony, while Maha Vikas Aghadi's (MVA) campaign concentrates on basic issues affecting people in daily lives.

The senior Congress leader's attack came after the reports that RSS has started a massive campaign to ensure maximum turnout of Hindu voters in Maharashtra elections. Reportedly, the karyakartas displayed placards at parts of MMR written 'Batenge To Katenge', however there were no slogans raised.

In his X post Ramesh said, "The Mahayuti led by the BJP has only one agenda in the campaign. It is simply and only to polarise society on the basis of religion and to disturb communal harmony in the state. Such an awful campaign reveals its sick mindset. The campaign is full of hate and poison deliberately being injected. But the people of Maharashtra will reject this type of campaign decisively on Nov 20th."

Highlighting the election campaign by MVA, the senior Congress leader said, "MVA is campaigning on basic issues of daily concern to the people - the acute distress of farmers and women, the intolerable increase in prices of essential commodities, insecurity amongst workers, lack of jobs for youth, the water crisis, inadequate social justice for scheduled castes, scheduled tribes and OBCs, and discrimination against Maharashtra in big investment projects."

Meanwhile, attacking the opposition, PM Modi in his election rally in Maharashtra's Dhule alleged Congress for plotting against the unity of SC, ST, and OBC. He claimed that Congress was charting a dangerous plan to make them fight among themselves, adding that only their unity would ensure their safety.

“Congress party has only one agenda: It wants to break the unity of SC,ST & OBC communities...that’s why I say, 'ek hai toh safe hai,' said PM Modi.

The election campaign for the Maharashtra assembly polls in is the last stage. The voting for all 288 assemblies in Maharashtra will be held on November 20 and results will be declared on November 23.