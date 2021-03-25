'I am being made a scapegoat': Sachin Vaze denies NIA claims, says 'did not admit to planting explosives'

Telling the court he had something to say, suspended Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Vaze declared, “I am a scapegoat in this. I have nothing to do in the crime.” He was produced before the court after his 12-day custody with the NIA ended on Thursday



He added that he was an investigating officer in the (Antilia bomb scare) case for one-and-a-half days and whatever he did had been in that capacity and that not only him, crime branch officers had also investigated similarly. “Suddenly some changes happened somewhere. On 13th (March) I went to the NIA office on my own and came to be arrested,” he said.

Vaze further told the court that it was being said that he had admitted (to the crime), but that he wanted to tell the court that he had not made any such admission. He said he was co-operating with the probe. Vaze further said that he wanted to put the background on record. At this point, the court asked him to consult his advocate. He then said he would give his submissions in writing as per legal advice.