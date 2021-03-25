Antilia bomb scare probe: Sachin Vaze admitted to planting explosives to become super cop, says NIA sleuth

National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday said that suspended Mumbai cop Sachin Vaze, who was arrested in Antilia bomb scare case told the agency that he planted the explosives as he wanted to become a super copy by solving the case.

"Vaze has told NIA that he planted the explosives (outside Antilia) as he wanted to become a super cop by solving this case successfully as its Investigation Officer. NIA is verifying his claim of the motive," NIA sources added.

NIA sources added, "Reports that one of the crime* intelligence unit (CIU) colleagues of Vaze has been made an approver in the Antilia bomb scare case is not true. The decision of making someone an approver can only be taken at later stages after the charge sheet."