Antilia bomb scare probe: Sachin Vaze admitted to planting explosives to become super cop, says NIA sleuth

National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday said that suspended Mumbai cop Sachin Vaze, who was arrested in Antilia bomb scare case told the agency that he planted the explosives as he wanted to become a super copy by solving the case.
"Vaze has told NIA that he planted the explosives (outside Antilia) as he wanted to become a super cop by solving this case successfully as its Investigation Officer. NIA is verifying his claim of the motive," NIA sources added.
NIA sources added, "Reports that one of the crime* intelligence unit (CIU) colleagues of Vaze has been made an approver in the Antilia bomb scare case is not true. The decision of making someone an approver can only be taken at later stages after the charge sheet."
Meanwhile, Vaze's NIA custody has been extended till April 3.
Meanwhile, as reported by NDTV, NIA sleuths said the investigation revealed that 62 bullets were found from Vaze's house which are unaccounted for. The investigators said that only 5 of the 30 bullets given for his service revolver have been found. "Vaze is not telling where the rest went," they said.
NIA said that he should be further questioned in this regard.
Vaze, however, claimed that he is being made a scapegoat in the case.
Vaze also said that he was the investigating officer only for one and a half-day and investigated this case as it should have been investigated. He added that it was not only he who investigated this case, Crime Branch and Mumbai Police team also investigated this case.
