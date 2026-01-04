Hundreds Join 'Do Or Die' Protest For Stray Dogs In Andheri

Do Or Die Protest: Animal Lovers Threaten Not To Vote For Any Political Party, Ponder Over A Separate Political Party |

Mumbai: Hundreds of animal lovers gathered in Andheri on Sunday to participate in the nationwide Do or Die protest to raise their voice for the voiceless animals. Animal welfare activists have warned the aspiring corporators that if they fail to work for the welfare of animals, they will come up with their own animal loving candidates and a political party.

Following the supreme court’s judgement directing relocation of stray dogs from public places and institutions, animal welfare groups have been hitting the streets in support of the community dogs. As a part of the nationwide Do or Die protest, organised simultaneously across multiple cities, the city-based Pure Animal Lovers (PAL) Welfare Foundation held the protest at New MHADA Colony in Andheri (W)’s Lokhandwala, which saw participation of hundreds of animal lovers and animal welfare organisations from across the city.

At the protest, animal lovers unanimously announced their decision to not vote for any political party in the upcoming municipal elections until proper laws and humane policies for animals are implemented. They warned that if their voices continue to be ignored, they may also work towards forming their own political platform in the future, focused only on animal welfare and constitutional rights.

The participants, who joined with placards reading ‘aawara nahi humara hai’ (Not a stray but ours) and ‘bezubaan par daya karo, samaaj sab ke liye ek hai’ (show mercy to the voiceless, the society is the same for everyone), highlighted various issues faced by the animals as well as feeders.

They highlighted that no feeding spots have been provided by local authorities even after Supreme Court guidelines, leading to harassment of feeders, lack of accurate implementation of sterilisation programmes and irregular rabies vaccination.

Roshan Pathak, animal rights advisor at PAL Foundation, said, “Animal lovers are harassed by people for feeding community animals. If the government had implemented the sterilisation and vaccination program properly, humans and animals would live in peace. Now, the voiceless animals are suffering, and animal lovers are facing persecution.”

