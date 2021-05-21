How is Guj’s vax strike rate higher than Maha? Sawant asks Fadnavis

State Congress chief spokesman Sachin Sawant on Friday questioned the leader of opposition Devendra fadnavis on the vaccine supply to Gujarat and criteria of Modi government for distribution of jabs to states.

Sawant said Fadnavis has been claiming that Prime Minister Narendra Modi helped Maharashtra during the Corona crisis.

“In fact, the Modi government has consistently discriminated against Maharashtra in providing aid. Same discrimination is visible in supply of corona vaccines as well. Why 2 crore vaccines for 13 crore population of Maharashtra and 1.62 crore vaccines for 6.50 crore population of Gujarat? So how do you say Maharashtra got more vaccines? Why is Modi always more kind in Gujarat? What is the distribution criteria of the Modi government, which has abandoned the principles of equitable distribution?’’ asked Sawant.

According to Sawant, the number of active cases of corona in Maharashtra is 4,04,229 as per the data released by the Union Health Department on May 19, while in Gujarat it is 92,617. There are 49 lakh 78 thousand 337 cumulative corona patients in Maharashtra and 6 lakh 69 thousand 490 in Gujarat. Total deaths are 84 thousand 371 in Maharashtra and 9 thousand 340 in Gujarat.

“Since Fadnavis is fond of the word strike rate he must answer as to how Gujarat's strike rate is higher than Maharashtra's in getting vaccines,’’ said Sawant. He added that Fadnavis should try to get more vaccines for Maharashtra, but instead it is unfortunate that he is supporting the inadequate supply of vaccines by the central government.