Housing scam: SC stays Bombay HC order for FIRs against MHADA officials

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday stayed the Bombay High Court order for lodging of FIRs against some developers and the officials of Maharashtra Housing & Area Development Authority (MHADA) in the Rs 40,000-crore housing scam.

The MHADA officials are accused of allowing real estate companies to use surplus area for redevelopment of old dilapidated buildings that allegedly led to a loss of Rs 40,000 crore to the Maharashtra government.