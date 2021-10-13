Hostels at JJ Hospital need urgent repairs

Hostels of resident doctors at Sir Jamshedji Jeejeebhoy (JJ) Hospital are in a bad shape. Somewhere there is a ceiling peeling off while at many places there is an urgent need for repairs. Those residing at these hostels fear a major mishap will occur if repairs are not conducted soon.

The resident doctors have been following up with administration but no progress has been made so far.

Resident doctors at JJ hospital said they are being forced to stay in rooms that can collapse anytime and cause major mishap following which they have been complaining to the hospital authorities but it has been not resolved.

“The plaster blocks of most rooms are peeling off every alternate due to which some can get injuries. Considering this issue we requested the hospital administration to repair them on a priority basis,” said the doctor, who stays in the BMS quarter, a two-storey building that has 16 rooms and houses close to 150 resident doctors.

The conditions of other hostels are the same as during monsoon there is leakage in the hostel rooms and cleanliness becomes difficult.

Dean of JJ hospital Dr Ranjit Mankeshwar said they had a meeting with the resident doctors in which all points were covered following which they have ordered immediate repair work.

Resident doctors also allege that in the lockdown, the hostel had a major cleanliness issue including dustbins not being emptied on time, washrooms not getting cleaned, etc. "Recently, someone sent the photos of the condition of our hostels to the health secretary after which minor cleaning was done. However, it is now back to normal," said a resident doctor.

