Horrifying Video: Mira Road Housing Society Resident Runs Two-Wheeler Over Sleeping Dog's Leg, FIR Filed

Mira-Bhayandar News: Housing Society Resident Runs Scooter Over Harmless Dog's Leg |

Mira-Bhayandar News: In a horrifying incident, video of a housing society resident in Mira Road deliberately running his two-wheeler over harmless sleeping dog is going viral on social media. According to the post shared on social media channel Yoda Mumbai, two women are seen describing the incident where they said that the man ran over the dog simply as he was fed up of the animal being there in the building. The video also showed the dog crying in pain and limping as his leg hurt in pain.

The two women resident along with Animal Welfare Officer, Xavier Santiago, filed an FIR demanding strict action against the accused, the post said. The video also showed the inhuman nature of the watchman as he simply saw and sat there doing nothing.

Netizens on the viral video

Several users on social media also commented on the video and slammed the man for the inhuman treatment. One user said that the man should be treated the same way. Another user said, "Can we get his clear picture?"

Some also enquired about the dog's health and said, "Is he okay?," "Hope he is not dead."

Tagging the Supreme Court, a user added, "please see this, Is the life of any animal worth Rs 50. People are feeling ashamed over coach getting bitten in Delhi. But why lack of compassion here because animal cant speak."

Making comparision over penalty of dog bite vs cruelty on animals, another user added, "This 50 Rs is a joke. They have made it Rs 50000 for dog bite, but on dog cruelty just Rs 50? Where is Supreme Court?"

Some other slammed the accused man and said, "Koi gadha hi aise harkat karta hai."

"Nothing goes unnoticed in the Universe and one has to pay," a user added.

Supreme Court on Stray Dog Case in Delhi

The Supreme Court on August 22 modified the earlier directions passed by a two-judge bench on August 11, which had ordered a blanket removal of all stray dogs in Delhi NCR and their indefinite shift to shelters.

A three-judge bench of Justice Vikram Nath, Justice Sandeep Mehta and Justice NV Anjaria clarified that only aggressive or rabid animals would be moved, while setting additional guidelines on feeding, release, and their adoption.

The judges reiterated that dogs picked up for vaccination or sterilisation must be released back into their original localities once the process is complete.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/