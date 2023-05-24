Hope on the Horizon: Khopra Village in Morwa nears access to long-awaited approach Road

Khopra village, located in Morwa near Bhayandar, may soon witness a long-awaited development as plans for an approach road to the settlement gain momentum. The village, home to approximately 250 people spread across 60 families, has been deprived of basic facilities for decades, but there is newfound hope on the horizon.

Distant dream

Situated a mere 4 to 5 kilometers away from the main administrative building of the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) in Bhayandar, the lack of a proper approach road has remained a distant dream for the villagers for a staggering 75 years. Despite repeated pleas and appeals by the villagers, the much-needed road seemed out of reach.

In 2018, the villagers' persistent efforts bore fruit when the general body passed a resolution requesting approval from the state's urban development department (UDD) to construct the road. However, due to certain portions of the land falling under the jurisdiction of the central government's salt department, along with various reservations, the UDD required a comprehensive report encompassing all the grievances.

Villagers met CM

Determined to secure the road, a delegation of villagers even met with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, seeking his intervention in the matter. After considerable deliberation and procedural formalities, the civic administration finally held hearings to revise the demarcations and adjust the land reservations. Subsequently, a fresh proposal has recently been presented to the UDD.

A senior MBMC officer confirmed, "Following the UDD's instructions, we have submitted a fresh proposal and anticipate receiving the necessary approval soon. Once obtained, the construction of a proper motorable road will be expedited."

The absence of proper roads has left Khopra village isolated from the rest of the city, and the situation worsens during the monsoon season. The temporary pathways, which traverse fields and salt pan land, become inundated, rendering them impassable and severely affecting the village. In medical emergencies, villagers are forced to carry patients for 2 kilometers to reach a motorable road, from where ambulances or public transportation can transport them to hospitals in the main city area.

Access to electricity

Notably, the village only gained access to electricity in 2014 after enduring more than six decades without power. Despite being deprived of basic facilities such as water, roads, healthcare, and education, the villagers continue to dutifully pay their levied taxes.

With renewed hope for the construction of an approach road, the residents of Khopra village eagerly await the day when their long-standing struggle for basic amenities will finally come to an end.