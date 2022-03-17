Holi 2022: As COVID-19 cases drop, here's a list of Holi parties you can attend in Mumbai tomorrow

Holi week is here. Even though the COVID 19 cases are declining, the Maharashtra Government on Wednesday issued strict guidelines for the celebration of Holi and Dhulivandan.



The festival of colour, which marks the arrival of spring, will be celebrated in several parts of India on Friday, March 18, 2022.



Meanwhile, Mumbai city is hosting n number of parties and events.

BORA BORA HOLI BASH 2022 (Juhu)

Experience the Biggest HOLI Bash 2022 at BORA BORA this year with the same energy and vibe. We’re keeping the spirits high and fun for all of your enjoyment. An absolute delight of music dance and entertainment!

Address: Juhu Rd Opp. Juhu Beach Opposite Ramada Plaza Juhu Tara Juhu Mumbai Maharashtra 400049



EVENT PACKAGE: COUPLE – 4000 INR | MALE STAG - 3000 INR | FEMALE STAG – 2000 INR



Rang Barse Holi Weekend In Mumbai

Includes - Live DJ Concert Featuring , DJ Teju & DJ Rohit / Thundai / Unlimited Organic Colors / Hi Tea / Buffet Lunch ( Veg & Non-Veg ) / Swimming Pool / Rain Dance ( Inside Resort )

Date & Time: Mar 18 2022 at 10:00 am to 5:00 pm

Address:

SP Resort Poyanje Panvel, Palebudruk near Danphata, Panvel, Poyanje, Maharashtra 410221, India, Panvel, India

Colour Splash - Mumbai's Biggest Holi Festival

MUMBAI`S BIGGEST HOLI - COLOUR SPLASH 2022 - Season 3- This time Bigger, Better, Crazier.....We Arrivals Hospitality & Hardy Boyz Party King presents "Mumbai`s Biggest Holi Festival - Colour Splash

Time: 3:30 – 10:00 pm

BEACH HOLI PARTY | Holi 2022

Make this year's HOLI pictures better than all your Instagram and Snapchat filters!!!

Step into the weekend of colors with SEA LOUNGE THE BEACH CAFE and get yourself a ticket to the most happening event of #HOLI2022.

The set, staff, location, colors, and a lot of surprises are ready. The only checklist to be prepared are with your names in it.

Time: 10 am – 6 pm

Address: Sea lounge The Beach Cafe, Gorai

AP HOLI FEST 2022 (BANDRA) | Holi 2022

Experience the Biggest HOLI Fest 2022 at TAP this year with the same energy and vibe. We’re keeping the spirits high and fun for all of your enjoyment. An absolute delight of music, dance, and entertainment!



Address: - 3rd Floor, Link Square Mall, Linking Rd, opp. KFC, Bandra West, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400050

Time: 12 noon onwards

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, March 17, 2022, 04:45 PM IST