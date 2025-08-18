Historic Sword Of Raje Raghuji Bhonsle To Arrive In Mumbai On August 18 |

The historic sword of Shrimant Raje Raghuji Bhonsle, a symbol of Maharashtra’s glorious legacy, will arrive in Mumbai on Monday, August 18. The Government of Maharashtra has planned a grand welcome at Mumbai International Airport, followed by a ceremonial unveiling in the evening in the presence of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Grand Welcome at Mumbai Airport

The state government recently secured the legendary sword through an auction. Cultural Affairs Minister Adv. Ashish Shelar formally took possession of the artifact in London, and it is now being brought to India. On Monday morning at 10 a.m., Minister Shelar will receive the sword at the airport. After paying homage to the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, a bike rally will be organized. The sword will then be carried on a decorated chariot to the P. L. Deshpande Maharashtra Kala Academy in Prabhadevi.

Evening Ceremony ‘Sena Saheb Subha Parakram Darshan’

At 6 p.m., the Departments of Cultural Affairs, Archaeology and Museums, and the Directorate of Cultural Affairs, along with the PL Deshpande Maharashtra Kala Academy, will host the grand program ‘Sena Saheb Subha Parakram Darshan’. During this ceremony, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will officially inaugurate the exhibition of the sword. Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, along with Minister Ashish Shelar, will also be present.

Descendant of Bhonsle Family to Attend

Shrimant Mudhoji Raje Bhonsle, descendant of Shrimant Raje Raghuji Bhonsle, will attend the event as a special guest. Senior officials including Dr. Kiran Kulkarni (IAS), Secretary of the Department of Cultural Affairs, local MP Anil Desai, and MLA Mahesh Sawant will also grace the occasion. The event is open to the public.

Alongside the inauguration, an exhibition titled “Sena Saheb Subha Parakram Darshan” will showcase the legendary sword of Shrimant Raje Raghuji Bhonsle, brought from England. The exhibition will also feature detailed insights into twelve historic forts. It will remain open to visitors from August 19 to August 25, 2025, between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. at the Art Gallery of PL Deshpande Maharashtra Kala Academy, Prabhadevi, Mumbai. Entry will be free for all.