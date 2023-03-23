Hindu-Muslim unity in Maharashtra will give direction to the nation: Urmila Matondkar

Actor turned politician Urmila Matondkar said that brotherhood between Hindu and Muslim communities in Maharashtra especially in today's situation will give direction to the nation and will set an example.

She was speaking at the 53rd-anniversary celebration of the Muslim Satyashodak Mandal (MSM) which was held in Pune on Wednesday.

Matondkar also hailed the MSM Founder Hamid Dalwai for establishing the organization with the aim of removing the backwardness of the Muslim community and providing a platform to its women

On this occasion, former MP Ali Anwar Ansari, President of MSM Dr Shamsuddin Tamboli, and Dr Benazir Tamboli. Razia Sultana, Prof. Jameer Shaikh, Prof. Saira Mulani, Dilawar Shaikh and Deputy Collector Wasima Shaikh were present. Wasima Shaikh was given Fatimabi Shaikh Award by MSM.

Founded by rationalist and thinker Hamid Dalwai in 1970, MSM has been campaigning for the rights of Muslim women. The organisation has been demanding to scrap practices such as triple talaq, nikah halala and polygamy in the Muslim community.