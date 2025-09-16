 Heavy Rains Lash Palghar As Monsoon Withdrawal Begins; IMD Issues Orange, Yellow Alerts
Heavy Rains Lash Palghar As Monsoon Withdrawal Begins; IMD Issues Orange, Yellow Alerts

The heavy downpour has affected all eight talukas of the district, filling rivers, streams, and dams to capacity. Several rivers have now reached warning levels, while overflowing streams have cut off road access in some areas.

Megha ParmarUpdated: Tuesday, September 16, 2025, 12:28 AM IST
article-image
Palghar, September 15: Palghar district has been witnessing heavy rainfall accompanied by thunder and lightning since Sunday afternoon, as the withdrawal phase of the southwest monsoon sets in. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued an orange alert for September 15, followed by a yellow alert for September 16 and 17, warning of continued intense shower.

The heavy downpour has affected all eight talukas of the district, filling rivers, streams, and dams to capacity. Several rivers have now reached warning levels, while overflowing streams have cut off road access in some areas. Power supply was disrupted in many villages on Sunday night and Monday morning due to storms but was restored by Monday evening.

According to official data, Palghar has recorded 323.5 mm of rain so far in September, while cumulative rainfall between June and September stands at 2,305.4 mm 95.3% of the district’s seasonal average. Last year, rainfall during the same period was slightly higher at 2,205.7 mm, or 102.8% of the average.

Taluka-wise rainfall (June–September):

Vasai: 2,702.3 mm (80.5%)

Wada: 2,609.4 mm (86.7%)

Dahanu: 1,899.9 mm (111.0%)

Palghar: 2,431.9 mm (89.2%)

Jawhar: 2,708.9 mm (92.1%)

Mokhada: 2,266.6 mm (87.3%)

Talasari: 2,132.3 mm (108.6%)

Vikramgad: 2,573.5 mm (88.4%)

Farmers say the rains have had a mixed impact. The early rice crop is nearly ready for harvest and could suffer damage if heavy showers persist. However, the mid-season rice crop is at the grain formation stage and is benefitting from the rainfall, which is considered favourable for its growth.

With fields lush and rivers in spate, officials confirmed that the district is experiencing the full force of the retreating monsoon. The IMD has cautioned residents to remain alert over the next two days as the rains continue.

