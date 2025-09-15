 Heavy Rains Batter Maharashtra: Floods, Crop Damage And Mass Rescues Reported
Torrential downpours caused flash floods, crop damage, and widespread disruption, prompting large-scale rescue and relief operations by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), district administrations, and the state government.

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Monday, September 15, 2025, 11:20 PM IST
Heavy rains continued to lash several districts of Maharashtra for the second consecutive day, severely affecting normal life in Beed, Ahmednagar, Nashik, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, and parts of Pune. Torrential downpours caused flash floods, crop damage, and widespread disruption, prompting large-scale rescue and relief operations by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), district administrations, and the state government.

In Beed district’s Ashti-Pathardi taluka, around 40 villagers trapped by rising floodwaters were airlifted to safety by the NDRF on the directives of Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. The Deputy CM personally visited the State Emergency Operations Centre at Mantralaya on Monday afternoon to review the rain situation across Maharashtra. He interacted with collectors of flood-hit districts, directed precautionary measures, and instructed immediate deployment of extra manpower and pumps in waterlogged areas of Mumbai.

Relentless downpours triggered flash floods in several villages of Ashti taluka, leading to severe waterlogging. Army teams were also pressed into service to rescue stranded villagers. At Kadegaon, 11 members of the Sapte family were trapped near a river and had to be evacuated by helicopters. In Ambajogai taluka, the breach of Rakshaswadi storage tank damaged agricultural fields, while rising Godavari water levels inundated low-lying villages in Parli and Majalgaon, disrupting road connectivity.

Ahmednagar district too faced the fury of torrential rains, especially in Shevgaon, Pathardi, Karjat, Jamkhed, and Nevasa talukas. Heavy rainfall flooded homes, damaged belongings, and destroyed standing crops. Guardian Minister and Water Resources Minister Dr. Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil directed the administration to provide immediate relief and relocate residents from vulnerable areas. He held discussions with District Collector Dr. Pankaj Ashiya and instructed all departments to coordinate relief efforts.

Preliminary reports indicated that 19 revenue circles in Ahmednagar were severely affected. Disaster management teams rescued 15 people in Karanji (Pathardi) and 16 in Kasar-Pimpalgaon. In Karjat, five members of a family trapped in a house surrounded by floodwaters were rescued with the help of boats.

Meanwhile, the IMD issued a yellow alert for Monday and Tuesday, warning of continued heavy rains in several districts. Officials also revealed that over 350 million weather alert messages were sent statewide in the past 24 hours through the Sachet App to keep citizens informed.

