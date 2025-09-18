Hearing On Draft Ward Structure For Panvel Civic Polls Concludes

Panvel municipal corporation | Amit Srivastava

The Panvel Municipal Corporation’s draft ward structure for the upcoming 2025 general elections has moved a step closer to finalization with the conclusion of hearings on objections and suggestions.

The State Election Commission had earlier approved the draft, which was published between September 3 and 15, inviting objections from citizens and political representatives.

According to officials, a total of 282 objections were received. Out of these, 101 applicants appeared for the hearing within the prescribed time. The hearing was conducted on September 18 at the Aadya Krantiveer Vasudev Balwant Phadke Auditorium in Panvel, under the chairmanship of the Raigad District Collector.

Speaking after the hearing, a civic official said, “We have ensured that every objection filed within the stipulated time was heard in detail. This process is essential to make the ward structure fair, transparent, and representative.”

Another senior officer added, “The draft was placed in the public domain precisely so that citizens could actively participate. The large number of responses shows the seriousness with which people view the election process.”

Residents present at the hearing also expressed mixed views. While some felt their concerns were adequately addressed, others insisted that certain ward boundaries needed further review. One local representative remarked, “The population ratio between wards must be balanced, otherwise it creates unequal representation.”

The final ward structure will now be submitted to the State Election Commission for approval before being notified for implementation.

