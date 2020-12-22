Healthy and delicious food for tribal students from Gadchiroli to be served through centralised kitchen by Tata Trust & BPCL

Nearly 4790 students from 11 Ashram Schools and 14 hostels in the Naxal affected Gadchiroli will be served delicious and healthy food during breakfast, lunch, and dinner including chapati, chana masala, mix veg pulav and non-veg pulav, eggs and fruits, veg and soya nugget gravy, vada pav, bhajiya, alu paratha, mixed dal, sabudana vada, pickles and dry sweets. These students will no longer have to eat mere dal khichadi but can enjoy a variety of food.

This will be done by setting up a centralised kitchen jointly by Tata Trust, BPCL, and the Department of Tribal Welfare. The Tata Trust and BPCL invest money in the construction of a centralised kitchen.

The kitchen will have a capacity of cooking meals for 5,000 persons at a time. The tribal welfare department will make available English medium Ashram School for the proposed establishment of a centralised kitchen.

The government has granted its permission and issued a notification on Monday. This is as per the MoU signed by Tata Trust & BPCL with the state government in July 2015.

As per that MoU, Tata Trust and BPCL had already launched the distribution of fortified rice in Kurkheda and Bhamragad talukas of Gadchiroli district.

The central kitchen will serve lunch and dinner and breakfast in the morning and evening within a radius of 60 km through special vehicles deployed for the delivery. Morning breakfast will be served at 7.30 am, lunch at 10.30 am, evening breakfast at 3.30 pm and dinner at 6.30 pm.

A seven-member committee chaired by the tribal welfare secretary has been formed for the timely delivery of breakfasts, lunch, and dinner. Another six committee headed by tribal development commissioner has been established to take care of day to day problems in the functioning of the centralised kitchen.