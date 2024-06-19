Healthcare For All: Sena MLA Seeks MJPJAY Benefits For White Ration Card Holders

MLA Pratap Sarnaik | FPJ

Shiv Sena legislator- Pratap Sarnaik has requested government authorities to extend free healthcare benefits to white ration card holders under the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojna (MJPJAY). While lauding the efforts of the government towards the successful implementation of the free healthcare scheme, Sarnaik in his letter to the chief minister- Eknath Shinde has stated that people holding white ration cards from various parts of the state have been demanding a similar treatment as they are deprived of the facility despite facing poor financial conditions.

A flagship health insurance government scheme, MJPJAY provides a health cover of Rs. 5 lakh per family ensuring end-to-end cashless services including those which require hospitalisation for consultations, surgeries and therapies through an identified network of empanelled health care institutions including those run by the government and private establishments.

However, the benefits of the scheme are restricted for families holding yellow and orange ration cards (annual income of up to Rs.1 lakh). “I am hopeful that the chief minister will take a positive stand on the request and break the income barrier, making the scheme available for all types of card holders as more lives could be saved after getting on-time quality medical treatment.” said Sarnaik.

With an objective to offer free and quality medical care to low-income families, the MJPJAY was launched by the state government in 2012.The scheme was initially launched with the name Rajiv Gandhi Jeevandayee Arogya Yojana (RGJAY). The cover limit was recently raised from Rs.1.5 lakh to 5 lakh. At present, it is available at around 966 hospitals (government and private) in the state