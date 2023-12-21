Mira-Bhayandar: MLA Pratap Sarnaik Knocks On Assembly Doors To Demand Immediate Functioning Of New Court In Mira Road

FPJ

Mira-Bhayandar: Shiv Sena legislator Pratap Sarnaik sought immediate functioning of a court in Mira Road while raising the issue in the recently concluded Winter Session of the state assembly in Nagpur. More than a decade after the state government gave its nod for setting up the court of the First-Class Judicial Magistrate and Civil Judge (Junior Division) in Mira Road, the building to house the judicial establishment which stands completed for the past couple of years is still awaiting to commence its functioning.

Stressing upon the need of the judicial establishment, Sarnaik said, “Scores of litigants from the region are forced to travel to the court in Thane to attend civil and criminal cases. Moreover, the police are also compelled to drive through the busy state and national highway with suspects and accused to produce them before the court.”

Construction completed 7 years after govt's to establish court

After the government gave a nod for setting up the court in 2013, it took seven years for the structure to be completed on a plot admeasuring around 4,353 square meters reserved for the purpose in Hatkesh area of Mira Road and another three years for the final touches including interiors, furniture, fixture, and other residual works.

The process to wrap up the documentation process of the completed structure had recently been put on the fast track mode. The part OC was issued after the tree authority and the fire department gave their respective no objections certificates (NOC) after due compliance by the state public works department (PWD) which shoulders the responsibility of constructing the court complex.

Court likely to function from January

The legislator also sought an official nod from the concerned department for approving the staffing pattern which could pave the way for much needed recruitment of staffers for the smooth functioning of the court. “The state government is positive on the issue and I am hopeful that the court will start functioning from January 2024,” added Sarnaik.

However, the fate of construction of residential quarters for judges in the court premises continues to hang in balance.