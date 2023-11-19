Mira Bhayandar: After A Decade-Long Wait, MBMC Finally Issues Part Occupancy Certificate (OC) To Court Building |

Mira Bhayandar: More than a decade after the state government gave its nod for setting up a court in Mira Road, the process to wrap up the documentation process of the completed structure has finally been put into fast-track mode.

Days after Shiv Sena legislator Pratap Sarnaik and members of the legal fraternity inspected the court complex, the town planning department attached to the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) issued a part occupancy certificate (OC) to the three-storeyed judicial complex.

The part OC was issued after the tree authority and the fire department gave their respective no objections certificates (NOC) after due compliance by the state public works department (PWD), which shoulders the responsibility of constructing the court complex in Mira Road.

“Since the OC has been issued, the PWD wing has started the process of officially handing over the court complex to the law and judiciary department,” said Sarnaik.

Govt Gave Nod To Part Possession After Pratap Sarnaik's Repeated Pleas

In response to the repeated pleas and regular follow-up by Sarnaik and the lawyers' association, the government authorities in 2013 gave their nod for setting up the court of the First-Class Judicial Magistrate and Civil Judge (Junior Division) on a plot measuring around 4,200 square meters reserved for the purpose in the Hatkesh area of Mira Road.

However, it took seven years for the structure to be completed and another three years for the final touches, including interiors, furniture, fixtures, and other residual works. Despite the unprecedented delays, the fate of residential quarters for judges continues to hang in balance.

Mission Is To Start Court Before March 2024: Pratap Sarnaik

Speaking on the issue, Sarnaik said, “Efforts were on to get the residential facility ready by January 2024. However, if the work is delayed, we will arrange proper accommodations for the respected judges till the work is completed. Moreover, some of the judges will travel to Mira Road from Thane and Mumbai for the time being. Our mission is to start the court before March 2024.”

However, another matter of serious concern is the much-needed and time-consuming process for recruitment of staffers for the smooth functioning of the court. The issue of staffing pattern which still awaits an official nod is likely to come up in the upcoming winter session of the state assembly in Nagpur.

