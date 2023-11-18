Mira-Bhayandar: Large Part Of Building Slab Collapses In Navghar Road, None Injured

Mira-Bhayandar: A large portion of a concrete slab on the first floor of a four storeyed building in Bhayandar collapsed late on Thursday night. The exterior slab came crashing down from the first floor of Bhanu Park building on the Navghar Road in Bhayandar (east) to the pavement and road at around 1:30 am.

Fortunately, the crash occurred late in the night, otherwise it could have proved fatal to pedestrians, motorists, and hawkers on the main road which remains heavily congested during the daytime.

No one injured in the mishap

“After receiving information about the incident, our fire brigade personnel immediately reached the spot and evacuated around 50 people and safely shifted them to a community hall in Saraswati Nagar. No one was injured in the mishap,” said chief fire officer- Prakash Borade.

The more than three-decade old building houses 31 tenements and 10 commercial establishments. The Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) issued several notices and reminders to the occupants of the building for conducting a stability audit of the structure from the empanelled audit firms and submit the report to the local ward office. The latest reminder was sent on 27, July, 2023, officials said.

