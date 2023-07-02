Mira-Bhayandar: Slab Crashes in Public Toilet, 2 Kids Injured

In yet another incident which exposes the shoddy construction work carried out by private contractors appointed by the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC), the slab of a public toilet partially collapsed in Bhayandar on Sunday afternoon.

Shoddy work carried out by contractors

Two children aged 14 and 7 years were injured in the mishap which was reported from the two storied public toilet located in Jai Ambe Nagar- a sprawling slum cluster near the Bhayandar railway station at around 12:10 pm. The injured siblings are the children of the facilities caretaker who resided on the top floor with his family.

Activists of the local Baamne Yuvak Pratishthan claimed that they had written letters to the MBMC seeking immediate repair work of the public toilet. However, their pleas went to the deaf ears of civic officials. The incident has yet again highlighted the need for an elaborate stability audit of all the public toilets in the twin-city.