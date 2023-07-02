Goa: Narrow Escape For Students Of Vasco School, Part Of Slab Falls

Around 100 students of the Government High School (Main) in Vasco had a lucky escape and were evacuated when pieces of concrete ceiling began falling down in some classrooms and the staffroom on Saturday morning.

And if that was not bad enough, the students further complained of electrical shocks from the structure of the school, prompting Vasco MLA Krishna Salkar to rush and call for an immediate inspection of the building.

Later speaking to reporters, Salkar said the safety of the children cannot be compromised and added that they will be shifted to another government school in Mangor till the building is declared safe.

"I got a call from the principal about the incident and rushed the site to find pieces of slab in some classrooms and the staffroom as well. I have informed Chief Minister Pramod Sawant of this incident and I have proposed to revamp the entire school. He has assured to take up the project on priority,” said Salkar.

“We will temporarily shift students to the nearby government school in Mangor while we are calling in an expert in electrical engineering today itself, to ascertain the reason for these electrical shocks faced by the students. Incessant rains have dampened the walls and weak earthing can cause shocks but we don't want to compromise on the safety of students.”

"The CM has asked us to prepare estimates for a total revamp of this school which will be ready in a month’s time. Till such time that we don't get guarantee on the safety of this school, we will not allow the students here," said Salkar.

Salkar said the Government High School (Main) was the oldest government school in the port town and considered to be a heritage structure.

"The front side of the school, which is a heritage structure, will be taken up under CSR activities from Goa Shipyard Limited (GSL) and a consultant has already been appointed for the project.”

“We will have a joint meeting with the consultant to discuss how we can enhance and strengthen the front side of this heritage school structure. The school will be restored, revamped and strengthened with changes wherever required to improve the lighting, tiling, flooring, ceiling and roofing without damaging the heritage structure," said Salkar.