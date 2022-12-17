Mira-Bhayandar: Stalled court building work in Mira Road resumes at snail's pace

Representaitve Image

Mira-Bhayandar: Stalled for the past several years, the residual work towards completion of the court building in Mira Road resumed this week, albeit at snail's pace. The location in the Hatkesh area of Mira Road had a few workers laying pavers blocks inside the premises, while a few artists were applying a fresh coat of paint and drawing pictures related to the judiciary on the compound wall of the building.



The government gave its nod in 2013 for setting up the First-Class Judicial Magistrate and Civil Judge (junior division) court to address legal issues. The RCC structure has been ready for the past more than four years. However, it still awaits final touches including flooring, interiors, furniture, fixture, electrical and plumbing work. The construction work of housing units to accommodate magistrates and other infra facilities in the 4,200sq m plot is also stuck up in bureaucratic red tape.

So far more than Rs12 crore has been spent on the project. Lawyers of the twin-cities, under the aegis of the Advocates Welfare Association, had launched an agitation last month to register their protest against the inordinate delay in the completion of the lingering court building work.

Notably, the erstwhile rural policing apparatus has been elevated to commissionerate status by combining Mira-Bhayandar and Vasai Virar in 2020. Currently, 16 police stations are covered under the jurisdiction of the MBVV police. With thousands of crimes registered each year, the rapid development of both the twin-cities compared to other regions in the district had put immense pressure on the available resources. Moreover, cops are compelled to drive through the busy roads and highways with suspects and accused to produce them before the court in Thane.