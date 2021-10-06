'He is trying to change narrative at someone's behest by bringing in BJP's name': Devendra Fadnavis on Nawab Malik's allegation in cruise party case

Former Chief Minister of Maharashtra and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday reacting on Nationalist Congress Party leader Nawab Malik's allegations on NCB's conduct in Mumbai cruise drug raid said that the NCP leader is trying to change narrative.

Nawab Malik earlier in the day alleged that NCB raid onboard a Mumbai cruise was "forgery", and BJP has misused the central agency to frame Aryan Khan.

Reacting to the remarks, Mr Fadnavis said, Primary question is not as to who was there; if they were affiliated with BJP or not...(Maharashtra Minister) Nawab Malik is trying to change narrative at someone's behest by bringing in BJP's name.

The BJP leader also asked if Nawab Malik supports the drugs party on the cruise.

#WATCH Primary question is not as to who was there; if they were affiliated with BJP or not...(Maharashtra Minister) Nawab Malik is trying to change narrative at someone's behest by bringing in BJP's name: BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Malik's allegation in cruise party case pic.twitter.com/NRTFHQR5RS — ANI (@ANI) October 6, 2021

Nawab Malik alleged that "not even a single gram of drug was seized on the cruise or at the terminal." "Aryan Khan's arrest is a forgery. For the last one month, information was being circulated to crime reporters that the next target is actor Shah Rukh Khan," said Malik "Not even one gram of drug was seized on the cruise, not even on the terminal. The drug was not even found with any one of the accused. Whatever the video of the sample has been shared by the NCB, it has been made in the Zonal Director's office which is against the procedure of seizure," he added.

Malik also had made the sensational claim that a BJP 'vice-president', Manish Bhanushali, and another 'private detective', Kiran Gosavi, were involved in the NCB operation on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the NCB said that two persons -- Manish Bhanushali and Kiran Gosavi -- were among more than half-a-dozen of its 'independent witnesses' during the October 2 rave party raid on a luxury ship, and hit back at the Nationalist Congress Party for levelling allegations against the agency.

Scoffing at the charges levelled by NCP national spokesperson and state minister Nawab Malik, NCB Deputy Director-General Gyaneshwar Singh termed them as "baseless, with malice to malign the agency's image and in retaliation against an earlier action of the NCB".

An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on Saturday night.

Published on: Wednesday, October 06, 2021, 10:15 PM IST