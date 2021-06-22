HC directs Mumbai top cop to inquire into woman's allegations of stalking and harassment against Sena MP Sanjay Raut

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court bench of Justices Sambhaji Shinde and Nizamoodin Jamadar on Tuesday ordered the Commissioner of Police, Mumbai to look into the grievances of a woman, who claims to have been stalked and harassed at the behest of Shiv Sena leader and MP Sanjay Raut, and her estranged husband. The bench has asked the top cop to submit the report Thursday.

The bench was hearing a plea filed by the 36-year-old woman through advocate Abha Singh.

On Tuesday when the matter was called out, Singh told the judges that her client, a psychologist by profession, was arrested a few days ago in a non-cognisable case where it has been alleged that she procured a fake PhD degree. She claimed that her client has been languishing in jail for the past 10 days.

"It seems the entire police force is unleased on my client. This is a fit case of complete vindictiveness," Singh argued. However, the bench said Singh should file separate proceedings to challenge her arrest.

"As far as the contentions of harassment are concerned, we direct the commissioner of Police, Mumbai to look into the grievances as raised. The commissioner to take appropriate steps as per law and submit a report on the same by June 24," Justice Shinde said while adjourning the hearing.

Notably, the woman has alleged that she had filed three separate complaints against the men, who stalked her at the behest of Raut. However, she claims that there hasn't been any fruitful outcome.

Trashing all her contentions, Raut through senior counsel Prasad Dhakephalkar had claimed that the woman was a family friend and was like a daughter to him.