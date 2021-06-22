Mumbai: Man commits suicide after killing 35-year-old mentally challenged son

A 67-year-old retired engineer killed his 35-year-old mentally challenged son and later committed suicide in his Mulund apartment on Sunday. The Mulund police found a suicide note written by the senior citizen who claimed that he took the extreme step he was worried about his son's future.

The police said the father, identified as Dashrat Gunvant Rao Bhat, 67, who was staying in a two-bedroom hall kitchen flat with his wife and son Yogesh at Crown Jewel apartment at Yogi Hills in Mulund, killed his son by giving him sedatives and later drowned him in a three-feet tall steel box used to keep rice.

"The incident took place between Saturday night and Sunday morning. On Saturday night Dashrat mixed sedatives in ice-cream, and gave it to his wife so that she would sleep in the bedroom. He then gave his son some sedative tablets. Dashrat filled water in a three feet steel box use for storing rice and drowned Yogesh by putting his head in it," said a police officer from Mulund police station.

The police said the matter came to light on Sunday morning when Bhat's wife who was sleeping in the master bedroom saw Dashrat dead in the living room. "She then contacted her daughter who resides in the neighbouring wing. After the daughter reached the house, they started searching for Yogesh who was found with his head inside the steel box," said a police officer.

The police said the suicide note explained how Dashrat was looking after his son since his birth. "They had to feed him, give him shower and do all odd jobs on daily basis. Dashrath was worried on who would look after Yogesh after he died, and took the extreme step," said the officer.

Vijay Bhise, senior police inspector, Mulund police station confirmed the case and said, "A murder case was been registered on Sunday against Dashrat on the statement of his wife, and an accident death report also has been registered. A suicide note was found from the spot, which clearly specifies the intention of taking the extreme step," added Bhise.