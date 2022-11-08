'Har Har Mahadev' row: MNS leader Avinash Jadhav organises free screening in Thane to counter NCP

MNS chief Raj Thackeray lends his voice to Subodh Bhave, Sharad Kelkar's film Har Har Mahadev | File

Mumbai: Jitendra Awhad has stoked a controversy since he abruptly stopped a screening of Marathi film 'Har Har Mahadev' directed by Abhijeet Deshpande. After the incident, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has announced that they will hold a free screening of the film at Viviana Mall.

Awhad and his workers had barged in a cinema hall at Viviana Mall and stopped the screening alleging that the film distorts history of Chhatrapati Shivaji maharaj. He and his workers fought with audience members and have been booked for vandalism. He reportedly said that it is wrong to manhandle the audience who had come to watch a film. He said that the accused should be arrested by the police.

MNS has also organised a special and free screening of the film on November 8 at Thane's Viviana Mall. It may be mentioned that MNS chief Raj Thackeray has also lent his voice to the film.

BJP MLA MLA Ram Kadam slams NCP for forcefully stopping the screening of Marathi film Har Har Mahadev. Kadam said that the current government is not like the previous Uddhav Thackeray administration and that action would be taken against anyone who took the law into their own hands.