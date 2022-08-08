Har Ghar Tiranga: Mumbai's homeless tenants ask where they can hoist flags | File Photo

Mumbai: Residents of both cess and non-cess buildings that have been marked with the 'C1' (extremely dangerous) tag, who have been living out of their houses for the past several years have questioned the central and state governments where they should hoist the national flag. The Centre and state governments have been widely promoting the 'Har Ghar Tiranga campaign' to celebrate the 75th anniversary of India's Independence.

Nilesh Maru, a Mumbaikar whose building 'Mathuradas' was demolished five years ago said, “We are homeless with no alternate accommodation or rent provision from the local authority. The landlord of our building is not carrying out redevelopment work. Our fate turned bleak after the structure was declared C1.” He questioned the union and state governments on where such tenants are supposed to hoist the flag? “It is high time, our grievances are also looked into by the government,” he added.

Another resident of the controversial Patra Chawl redevelopment project, Makrand Parab said that they have been out on the streets for over a decade. “The common man's voice remains unheard by the authorities. Though MHADA, has taken up our abandoned project we are facing extreme hardships. Staying in a rented house in a city like Mumbai is difficult. The Har Ghar Tiranga campaign is a great initiative, but we have no rightful house.” he said.

Meanwhile, Dharmendra Vyas, a resident of a non-cess building in Ghatkolar asserted that the redevelopment policy which has been sent for approval to President's office by Maharashtra government is only meant for cess buildings that are located in south Mumbai. “Non-cess buildings that are in the suburbs have to vacate the property without any surety of a house or rent once it gets the C1 tag. Along with the cess buildings, residents of non-cess buildings going under redevelopment should also be given property,” Vyas said. He added that the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign will only be successful if houses are given to rightful owners. “It will also make the central government's mission on housing for all a success,” he said.