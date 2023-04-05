Hanuman Jayanti: Ramayan, hanuman chalisa, fasting to mark birth of Lord of Devotion | File Photo

For many, the best way to identify Lord Hanuman is to identify him through his devotion to Lord Rama. To keep up with that way, many devotees will observe and celebrate Hanuman Jayanti by making sure that they read and listen to Ramayana - mostly Sundar Kand that talks in detail about him, fast, do hawans, recite Hanuman Chalisa and visit Hanuman Temple to mark Hanuman Jayanti that is being celebrated today.

"Hanuman Jayanti is the day of birth of Lord Hanuman. There are other tithi throughout the year but Hanuman Jayanti is observed on the day of Chaitra Shukla Paksh Purnima. Lord Hanuman is considered the Bhakta of highest order. Mother Seeta has given him a boon that he is ajar (one who will not wear) and amar (one who will not die). He is present even today. On this day, people do Abhishek (ablution), fast, stay awake, recite Hanuman Chalisa and listen to Ramayana," said Pandit Venkatesh Pareek.

Akhand Ramayan Path orgnised at temples

Suresh Mishra who visits temples, does puja, organises one and also does hawan is one such. "We have organised Akhand Ramayan path at temples in Mahalakshmi and Wadala. After the path there will be hawan, purnahuti and then food will be served," said Mishra.

At temples where people make a beeline, special aartis will be conducted. "The puja is performed by the Mahant of the temple Shri Karan Arun Mahant. Lord Hanuman is born in the twilight when both the Sun and the Moon are there (visible) in the sky. So the first janam aarti will happen at 6.30 am for which the Mahant stands from 5.45 am. The temple opens at 6 am," said Rani Mahant, Mahantani of the Hanuman Temple on Picket Road that is visited by thousands on this day.

Panjiri bhog will be offered to devotees

She added, "There will be five aartis and a traditional panjiri bhog will be offered. The first will be Janam aarti done by Mahant, then the ritual aarti of the temple and three more Janam aartis. Many devotees come and offer oil to the Lord so on Jayanti day we keep the temple open till 11 pm as compared to 8 or 9 pm on weekdays and Saturdays. Since Jayanti day has too much crowd, a palkhi yatra of the Lord is taken out the next day around 5.30 pm because on Jayanti day there are too many devotees."