Hanuman Jayanti 2023: April 5 or 6? Date, bhajans & all you need to celebrate the holy day |

Hanuman Jayanti is believed to be the day when the Vanara Lord and great devotee of Lord Ram were born.

When is Hanuman Jayanti 2023? Some devotees observe Hanuman Jayanti on the same day as Chaitra Purnima, while others celebrate it the next day. Despite Chaitra Purnima falling on April 5, the date for Hanuman Jayanti is April 6, 2023, in most panchangs.

Lord Hanuman was born to Vayu (Air God) and Anjana. According to legends, the sole purpose of his birth was to serve Lord Shri Ram and chant His holy names.

Also, in Tamil Nadu, Hanuman who is known as Anjaneya marks his birth during Margashirsha Amavasya instead of Chaitra Purnima. The Telugu-speaking states carry out a 41-day-long ritual to worship the Lord and the days fall between Chaitra Purnima to the tenth day (Dashami) during Krishna Paksha in Vaishakha month.

Bhajans

Hanuman Chalisa with Hindi lyrics

Shree Hanuman Stawan

108 Ram Krishna Hari Chant