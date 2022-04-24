Hanuman Chalisa row: Kirit Somaiya accuses Shiv Sena workers of attacking him at Khar Police Station; watch video

Mumbai: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kirit Somaiya on Sunday said Mumbai Police has refused to register his FIR after he was allegedly attacked by Shiv Sena goons.

"Mumbai Police has refused to lodge my FIR. Instead, they lodged a bogus FIR stating that only one stone was hurled. As many as 70-80 Shiv Sainiks attacked me. No action has been taken by Khar Police despite intimation. This is the third attempt by Uddhav Thackeray to take my life. Earlier in Washim, then Pune and now in Khar," Somaiya told ANI.

#WATCH | Mumbai: BJP leader Kirit Somaiya's car while leaving from Khar Police Station yesterday night was gheraoed allegedly by Shiv Sena workers, and stones were hurled at his car. pic.twitter.com/N63kjQ05B5 — ANI (@ANI) April 24, 2022

We demand strongest action !#Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/FXl7AMhQem — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) April 23, 2022

Following the alleged attack on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kirit Somaiya, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said police allowed Shiv Sena goons to carry out the attack under the pressure of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

"I will speak with the Home Secretary and Home Minister today over the attack on Kirit Somaiya and will also write a letter to take action against the police, who are working as political workers," Fadnavis told mediapersons.

"Despite Kirit Somaiya informing Khar Police prior about the possibility of an attack and seeking Z+ protection, the police did not take any action. Instead, they permitted Shiv Sena goons to carry out the attack under the state government pressure," he added.

Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patil alleged that the MVA government is doing violence with the help of police.

Earlier on Saturday, Somaiya visited Khar Police Station to meet Amravati MP Navneet Rana and her husband MLA Ravi Rana who were arrested on Saturday.

Mumbai Police on Saturday arrested Amravati Member of Parliament Navneet Rana and Member of Legislative Assembly Ravi Rana on Saturday.

The police officials took them to Khar Police Station.

"A case is registered at Khar Police against MLA Ravi Rana and MP Navneet Kaur Rana U/S 153(A), 34, IPC r/w 37(1) 135 Bombay police act. Both are taken into custody from their house at Khar. Further investigation is being done by Khar Police Station," stated an official release by the police.

Earlier, Shiv Sena workers on Saturday protested outside the residence of Amravati MP Navneet Rana and MLA Ravi Rana who had announced their plan to chant "Hanuman Chalisa" outside Matoshree, the private residence of Chief Minster Uddhav Thackeray.

The announcement came after, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray had stoked controversy earlier by asking the state government to remove loudspeakers from mosques while warning that if the demand isn't met, his party members will put loudspeakers to play "Hanuman Chalisa"

Published on: Sunday, April 24, 2022, 08:00 AM IST