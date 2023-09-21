Haldiram, Excelus Foodbev Case: Vile Parle Police To Issue Notices To Accused | File pic

Mumbai: The Vile Parle police will soon issue notices to the accused for their statements in the Haldiram case. The renowned company, Haldiram, has filed a case against Tushar Parekh and other directors of Excelus Foodbev Private Limited for allegedly not returning raw materials worth Rs. 34 lakh.

The case against Excelus Foodbev Private Limited

Sanjay Agarwal, General Manager of Haldiram Foods International Private Limited, has filed a case against the supplier for cheating. Haldiram, a multinational sweets, snacks, and restaurant company, has products in high demand both in India and internationally. Due to this substantial demand, Haldiram often enters into contracts with other companies for specific products. In July 2020, Haldiram entered into a contract with Excelus Foodbev Private Limited, a company based in Worli, for the production of potato chips.

In October 2021, Haldiram provided Palmolein oil worth Rs. 34.35 lakh to Excelus Foodbev Private Limited, who, in turn, supplied potato chip packets to Haldiram. However, Haldiram received numerous complaints regarding the quality of these chips. Customers reported that the chips were over-fried, had black spots, were excessively oily, and were not cut properly. Consequently, many packets of chips were returned to Haldiram.

In response, Haldiram requested Excelus Foodbev Private Limited to return the supplied oil, but the company failed to comply and did not respond to Haldiram's inquiries. Eventually, Haldiram took legal action against Excelus Foodbev Private Limited, filing a case under sections 406 (breach of trust) and 420 (cheating and dishonesty) of the IPC Act.

