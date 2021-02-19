Haldiram enters into health food business with Futurelife

Food and Beverage Company Haldiram's has entered into India's health food biz to tap into the rising consumption of healthier food and beverages.

Accordingly, the company has tied-up with South African nutritional food brand Futurelife.

The company said that these nutritional food products will be available across key states in North India.

Besides, these products will be available across Haldiram's outlets as well as other retail platforms like Amazon, Big Bazaar, Flipkart, Milk Basket, Big Basket and Grofers.

The two companies launched a range of four products: 'Smart Foods, Smart Oats and Ancient Grains, Crunchy Granola and High Protein'.

"At Haldiram's, we are not only seeing an increasing consumer preference in India for health foods but also a growing inclination to try new, non-traditional food products," said A.K. Tyagi, Executive Director, Haldiram's.

"We are equally excited about our partnership with FUTURELIFE and are eagerly looking forward to retailing their products across our retail stores across North India."