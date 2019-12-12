'Had sought retirement under VRS...': IGP Abdur Rehman replies to charges of 'opportunism'

A day after he quit his service in protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, senior IPS officer Abdur Rahman on Thursday dismissed allegations that he was attempting to 'exploit' the current situation since he had already resigned and sought VRS five months ago.

"Yes... I had sought retirement under the voluntary retirement scheme (VRS) on August 1 from the government. But it was illegally denied and I have challenged it before the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT)," Rahman told IANS on Thursday.

Rahman said he was confident that the CAT verdict would come in his favour and he would be entitled to VRS, but if it went against him, his resignation letter dated December 11 should be treated as final.