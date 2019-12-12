‘Is it true you were married twice?’: BJP’s Priti Gandhi questions IGP Mumbai Abdur Rahman’s resignation over CAB

IGP Mumbai Abdur Rahman resigned from his post after the Citizen Amendment Bill passed in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.
In a Twitter post, he wrote, "This Bill is against the religious pluralism of India. I request all justice loving people to oppose the bill in a democratic manner. It runs against the very basic feature of the Constitution."
While many welcomed his move on Twitter, BJP’s Mahila Morcha’s social media in-charge Priti Gandhi wondered if it was for some reason.
She wrote on Twitter: “Is it true Mr. Rahman that you have married twice?? Now you will say it is allowed in Islam, but are you aware that 2 marriages are not allowed while in service?? Apart from this I'm told there are some departmental inquiries against you!! Is that why you quit?? Smart move!!”
The Bill seeks to grant Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Zoroastrian communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh who entered India on or before December 31, 2014.
The Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019 has been passed in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.125 members voted in favour of the Bill while 105 voted against the Bill.
Opposition parties including Congress, Nationalist Congress Party, Trinamool Congress, DMK protested against the bill, which was passed by Lok Sabha on Monday with a majority of 311 votes against 80 in the Lower House where 391 members were present and voted.
