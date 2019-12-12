‘Is it true you were married twice?’: BJP’s Priti Gandhi questions IGP Mumbai Abdur Rahman’s resignation over CAB

IGP Mumbai Abdur Rahman resigned from his post after the Citizen Amendment Bill passed in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

In a Twitter post, he wrote, "This Bill is against the religious pluralism of India. I request all justice loving people to oppose the bill in a democratic manner. It runs against the very basic feature of the Constitution."

While many welcomed his move on Twitter, BJP’s Mahila Morcha’s social media in-charge Priti Gandhi wondered if it was for some reason.