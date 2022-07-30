Guv Koshyari clarifies Gujarati-Rajasthani remark, 'no question of underestimating contribution of Marathi people'

Maharashtra BJP governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari | Photo: PTI

Maharashtra Governor BS Koshyari sparked a fresh controversy by saying if the Gujaratis and Rajasthanis leave Mumbai and Thane, there won’t be money in Maharashtra and Mumbai will lose its identity as the financial capital of the country.

In clarifying his remarks made on Friday, Governor Koshyari said, "In the statement, I made at the Rajasthani Samaj program yesterday, I had no intention of underestimating the Marathi man. I spoke only of the contribution made by the Gujarati and Rajasthani Mandals to the profession."

"Political parties should not create controversy over it without reason. Marathi people will never be insulted by me at least. In the progress and development of this Marathi land which is made up of various castes and communities, everyone has a contribution and the contribution of Marathi people is more," he added.

He continued, "Marathi people built Maharashtra by working hard. That is why, many Marathi entrepreneurs are famous today. They are planting the flag of Marathi in a big way, not only in Maharashtra but in India and all over the world. Therefore, there is no question of underestimating the contribution of Marathi people."

Yesterday, the Governor claimed that the contribution of Gujaratis and Rajasthanis are remarkable in making Mumbai the financial capital of the country. Shiv Sena, MNS, NCP, Congress, and Shinde camp have strongly criticised Koshyari. They were unanimous on one thing -- that they won’t tolerate an insult to Maharashtra.

CM Shinde reacts to Governor Koshyari's remark

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, while speaking about the row, said, “Mumbai has become the financial capital only because of the hard work of Marathi people. It cannot be denied to anyone. A person holding the post of governor should speak responsibly. They should not speak to insult anyone. We do not agree with them. We do not accept this."

राज्यपालांच्या वक्तव्याशी आम्ही अजिबात सहमत नाही : एकनाथ शिंदे

“बाळासाहेब ठाकरे यांची जी परखड भूमिका आहे तीच आमची भूमिका आहे. शिवसेना स्थापनाच मराठी माणसाच्या हितासाठी झालेली आहे. तीच आमचीही भूमिका आहे. शिवसेना म्हणून राज्यपालांच्या वक्तव्याशी आम्ही अजिबात सहमत नाही@fpjindia — Sanjay Jog (@SanjayJog7) July 30, 2022